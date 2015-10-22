BEIJING Oct 22 China has given preliminary
approval to Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical Co for an
annual quota of 2.58 million tonnes, or 51,600 barrels per day,
of imported crude oil, the country's oil industry association
said on Thursday.
The government has begun opening up China's crude import
business - previously dominated by state oil giants Sinopec
and PetroChina - allowing small independent
refiners to apply for import quotas as long as they meet certain
conditions.
Three other firms were also given preliminary approval on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Adam Rose; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)