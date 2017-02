BEIJING, Sept 23 China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) will start operating a new 100,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit in its Ningxia refinery from late October, China Petroleum Daily, a company newspaper, reported on Friday.

The parent of PetroChina had previously aimed to start the new unit in Yinchuan, the capital of the inland Ningxia region, at the end of this year.

