BEIJING Nov 7 China is considering overhauling
regulations on joint offshore oil exploration with foreign
companies, a Chinese newspaper reported on Monday, despite
Beijing having yet to give the final say on a oil spill at a
ConocoPhillips-operated oilfield.
The proposed revisions, led by the Ministry of Land and
Resources (MLR), would nail down the supervisory
responsibilities of various government departments, the China
Daily reported, citing unnamed sources.
Government departments including the MLR, the National
Energy Administration, the General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the Ministry of
Environmental Protection and the State Oceanic Administration
all have some jurisdiction over offshore activities.
The proposed amendments, which are being discussed by
officials and experts and may be sent to the State Council this
year for approval, also include detailed penalties for
environmental damages, the report said.
Current regulations, introduced in 1982, lack specifics on
the obligations and responsibilities of the government and
companies when accidents occur, the report said.
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the country's only
firm authorized by the government to carry out domestic offshore
oil exploration activities with foreign companies, has said that
all oil spill sources had been sealed at the Penglai 19-3,
China's largest offshore oil producing field.
CNOOC holds a 51 percent stake of the 168,000 barrel-per-day
oilfield, while ConocoPhillips owns 49 percent and acts as the
operator.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)