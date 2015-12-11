BEIJING Dec 11 China's oil reserves stood at 26.1 million tonnes, or 190.5 million barrels, in mid-2015, the country's statistics bureau said on Friday.

The figures include strategic and some commercial volumes.

China made its first announcement on the size of its strategic reserves in November 2014, putting them at 91 million barrels at the time. (Reporting By Meng Meng and Adam Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue)