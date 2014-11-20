(Adds details on SPR fill, link to factbox)
BEIJING Nov 20 China made its first official
announcement about the country's strategic petroleum reserve
(SPR) on Thursday, saying the first phase of the government
emergency stockpile is storing about 91 million barrels of crude
oil, or about nine days of oil use.
The announcement by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
came after President Xi Jinping made a pledge during the G20
summit over the weekend to start regularly releasing information
on the country's oil inventories.
The report by the statistics bureau gave details of the four
sites that make up the SPR's first phase, but did not mention
the larger second or third phases, some details of which have
been released through official media and government think-tanks.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, imports
nearly 60 percent of the crude it consumes, and eventually aims
to meet the OPEC standard of stockpiling enough to cover 90 days
of net imports.
It has been reluctant to share oil stocks data, arguing that
it would be put at a disadvantage in making oil purchases if the
data were public.
The SPR's first phase, located in four coastal sites, was
fully filled by early 2009 as China took advantage of a steep
falls in the global oil markets amid the financial crisis, Zhang
Guobao, the top energy official at the time said.
The statistics bureau said on Thursday the oil bases are
storing a total of 12.43 million tonnes of crude, or 91 million
barrels, just under 90 percent of the total storage capacity of
103 million barrels.
It was not clear if the oil in these tanks has been swapped
for new stocks in the five years since it was first filled.
China said on Wednesday that it planned to complete the
construction of the second phase by 2020, partly by encouraging
private investment in the storage facilities.
Industry officials and traders believe the second phase,
designed to hold 170 million barrels, is partially filled. The
government has said it plans to begin the third phase by 2020.
Under the first phase, the Zhoushan site is storing 3.98
million tonnes of crude, the Zhenhai site is holding 3.78
million tonnes, Dalian has 2.17 million tonnes and Huangdao 2.5
million tonnes, the statistics bureau said.
In his pledge, Xi did not say how often China would release
inventory data.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping, Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose; Editing by
Richard Pullin)