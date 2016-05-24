BEIJING May 24 CEFC China Energy, a group with
interests spanning oil, finance and travel, has agreed to lease
out tanks at its new facility in the southern island province of
Hainan to state-run ChemChina to help build the country's
strategic reserves.
Privately-run CEFC is expected to unveil the 3.05-billion
yuan ($465 million) Yangpu storage facility next month. The
tanks at Yangpu are capable of holding 17.6 million barrels of
oil in total, including the equivalent of more than seven Very
Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) of crude.
"Under CEFC's broad strategy to expand energy and economic
cooperation, CEFC has agreed to lease its Yangpu oil tanks to
ChemChina to store crude as part of China's strategic petroleum
reserves," Shanghai-based CEFC told Reuters in an emailed
statement on Tuesday.
CEFC said didn't specify the volume or duration of the
lease.
A senior industry source with direct knowledge of the deal
told Reuters that ChemChina was set to take about 9.5 million
barrels under a five-year lease. The source, who was not
authorised to speak to the media, declined to be identified.
ChemChina's Beijing-based spokesman did not respond to
requests for comment.
The facility at Yangpu special economic zone comprises 15
million barrels of storage for crude and 2.5 million barrels of
space for refined products.
($1 = 6.5535 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ryan Woo)