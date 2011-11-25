BEIJING Nov 25 China, the world's
second-largest oil user, will be able to sustain its current
domestic crude oil production of around 4 million barrels per
day (bpd) beyond 2030 thanks to new hydrocarbon resource
findings, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.
China, also the world's second-largest crude buyer after the
United States, is currently importing nearly 55 percent of the
crude oil it refines.
Over the next 20 years, China is expected to locate a total
of 20.2 billion tonnes of geological oil reserves, with the
country's central and western regions and offshore the main
contributors, the ministry said in notes posted on its website
(www.mlr.gov.cn) on Wednesday.
Output of natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel China is
pushing hard to develop, will rise much faster, likely reaching
300 billion cubic metres in 2030, or roughly triple China's
estimated gas production this year.
Three basins -- Erdos in the north, Tarim in the northwest
and Sichuan in the southwest -- will be the main gas producing
areas, while the country will also step up exploration work in
the deep northern part of the South China Sea.
Over the next two decades, China will likely add more than
600 bcm of geological gas reserves per year, the ministry said.
Total oil and gas production will grow nearly 29 percent to
360 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in 2015 versus 2010,
and further expand to 410 million toe in 2020 and 450 million
toe by 2030, with gas contributing most of the increases.
The ministry also estimated that by 2015 China would be able
to add over 10 million tonnes of oil equivalent production from
low-quality and unconventional oil and gas resources. It did not
elaborate.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)