* July runs at 8.83 mln bpd, +5.9 pct on yr, +2 pct on month

* The second-lowest processing rate this year

* Crude output growth also slows (adds tables)

By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua

BEIJING, Aug 9 China's refinery throughput recovered to a 5.9-percent year-on-year growth in July, official data showed, after posting its first dip in over two years in June, but the production rate was still among the lowest this year.

Refineries in the world's second-largest oil consumer processed 37.49 million tonnes of crude last month, or 8.83 million bpd, 2 percent above the June rate of 8.65 million bpd, data from the National Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

But the 5.9-percent growth is still among the weakest monthly production increases in nearly a year and the second-lowest processing rate since this year, as refineries underwent maintenance and a fire at a major PetroChina plant cut into production.

The small rebound in July production may help lift Chinese implied oil demand after it recorded the slowest year-on-year growth in more than two years, at 1.0 percent, in the previous month.

China is expected to release preliminary oil trade data, including crude oil imports and net imports of refined fuel on Wednesday.

While a government forecast points to a relatively more bullish outlook for the second-half of the year, industry players cautioned that a softening Chinese economy could curb fuel demand.

"China's railway expansion is likely to slow after the train crash, local governments are short of funding to build the social housing; small industries also are having a tough time securing credit. All these are going to affect fuel consumption," said a Beijing-based oil trader.

China's industrial output grew at a slower pace in July while inflation unexpectedly quickened to a new 3-year high, as the world's second-largest economy faces increasing threats from abroad.

China's industry ministry, however, predicted earlier this month that the country's crude throughput is likely to expand 8.2 percent to 9.2 million bpd this year, indicating refineries will step up production in the second half versus the first.

Crude output in the world's fifth-largest producer edged up 0.4 percent at 4.07 million bpd, the NBS said, the slowest pace this year and off the 4.6-percent rise seen in the first half of the year.

Diesel production rose 4.3 percent last month over a year earlier, while kerosene expanded nearly double the rate at 8.5 percent, possibly triggered by the government's move to link domestic aviation fuel prices more closely to Asian markets .

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)