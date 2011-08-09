* July runs at 8.83 mln bpd, +5.9 pct on yr, +2 pct on month
* The second-lowest processing rate this year
* Crude output growth also slows
(adds tables)
By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua
BEIJING, Aug 9 China's refinery throughput
recovered to a 5.9-percent year-on-year growth in July, official
data showed, after posting its first dip in over two years in
June, but the production rate was still among the lowest this
year.
Refineries in the world's second-largest oil consumer
processed 37.49 million tonnes of crude last month, or 8.83
million bpd, 2 percent above the June rate of 8.65 million bpd,
data from the National Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.
But the 5.9-percent growth is still among the weakest
monthly production increases in nearly a year and the
second-lowest processing rate since this year, as refineries
underwent maintenance and a fire at a major PetroChina plant cut
into production.
The small rebound in July production may help lift Chinese
implied oil demand after it recorded the slowest year-on-year
growth in more than two years, at 1.0 percent, in the previous
month.
China is expected to release preliminary oil trade data,
including crude oil imports and net imports of refined fuel on
Wednesday.
While a government forecast points to a relatively more
bullish outlook for the second-half of the year, industry
players cautioned that a softening Chinese economy could curb
fuel demand.
"China's railway expansion is likely to slow after the train
crash, local governments are short of funding to build the
social housing; small industries also are having a tough time
securing credit. All these are going to affect fuel
consumption," said a Beijing-based oil trader.
China's industrial output grew at a slower pace in July
while inflation unexpectedly quickened to a new 3-year high, as
the world's second-largest economy faces increasing threats from
abroad.
China's industry ministry, however, predicted earlier this
month that the country's crude throughput is likely to expand
8.2 percent to 9.2 million bpd this year, indicating refineries
will step up production in the second half versus the first.
Crude output in the world's fifth-largest producer edged up
0.4 percent at 4.07 million bpd, the NBS said, the slowest pace
this year and off the 4.6-percent rise seen in the first half of
the year.
Diesel production rose 4.3 percent last month over a year
earlier, while kerosene expanded nearly double the rate at 8.5
percent, possibly triggered by the government's move to link
domestic aviation fuel prices more closely to Asian
markets .
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Ken Wills)