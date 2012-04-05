BEIJING, April 5 PetroChina Co Ltd
is talking to Royal Dutch Shell and Hess Corp
to explore shale oil in Santanghu Basin in China's
northwestern Xinjiang region, parent China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) said in a company-owned newspaper.
The talks mark the latest effort by Chinese oil firms to
beef up their capability in shale oil and gas exploration by
tapping foreign expertise, as well as the ongoing interest of
overseas firms to enter the world's top energy consuming market.
"The main goal of the cooperation is to introduce advanced
technology, production and management methods in unconventional
oil and gas exploration and development, ... and to accumulate
technology and experience," CNPC's company newspaper China
Petroleum Daily reported.
The parties are negotiating business terms on block
divisions and work targets during the exploration period, the
report said, citing an official with Tuha Oilfield, a PetroChina
unit which is responsible for developing the Santanghu Basin.
The foreign firms will bear the costs of exploration and
share output with PetroChina in accordance with the proportion
of investment during development, the report said.
Low oil reserve content and immature domestic technology
have curbed China's ability to increase output in the basin,
where PetroChina has struck 35 exploration wells, it said.
Oil has been found in 15 wells and industrial oil flows
attested in four wells, according to the report.
CNPC has approved Tuha's application to jointly develop
Santanghu with Shell and Hess, the report said.
The proposal still needs to be approved by the National
Development and Reform Commision, in line with China's industry
policy.
In March, Shell signed a production sharing contract with
CNPC for a shale gas block in southwestern Sichuan, the first
such deal in China.
Hess entered a study pact with Sinopec Corp in
July 2010 to look at shale gas and oil potential in Shengli
oilfield in east China.
