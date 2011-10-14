BEIJING Oct 14 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) has put into operation a major crude oil pipeline in eastern China this week, raising its capability to pump imported oil to its inland refineries, a report on parent China Petrochemical Corp's website showed.

The 390-kilometre pipeline, starting from Rizhao port in Shandong province to Yizheng in Jiangsu province, was designed to have transportation capacity of 720,000 barrels per day.

It will allow the largest refiner in Asia to pump more oil from Yizheng to its Anqing refinery in Anhui province, Jiujiang in Jiangxi province, Jingmen and Wuhan in Hubei province and Changling in Hunan province via the 540,000-bpd, 979-km Yizheng-Changling crude pipeline.

These refineries, with capacity ranging from 100,000 bpd to 160,000 bpd, are located close to the Yangtze River and had relied on river ships and even trains for crude supplies before the Yizheng-Changling pipeline started operation in 2006.

Currently, Sinopec's 800,000-bpd, 666-km Yonghuning pipeline, which sends oil from ports in Zhejiang to Shanghai and Jiangsu and is connected to Yizheng-Changling pipeline, is already running at full capacity.

Sinopec is also building a 20 million-barrel commercial crude oil storage in Rizhao, with 10 of the 32 oil tanks, each with capacity of 630,000 barrels, being put into use along with the new pipeline, another report on the website (www.sinopecnews.com.cn) showed. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)