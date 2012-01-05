COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
BEIJING Jan 5 China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) aims to more than double its equity oil output from overseas projects to over 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2015 from 2011, the largest Chinese oil company by sales said on Thursday.
Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), its investment and operation unit for overseas upstream projects, gained 22.88 million tonnes or 457,600 bpd of oil from overseas projects last year, Sinopec Group said in a report on one of its websites (www.sinopecnews.com.cn)
SIPC will get 27 million tonnes of equity oil -- output it is entitled to according to production sharing contracts -- from overseas projects in 2012, Sinopec Group said.
As of the end of 2011, SIPC owned 47 overseas projects in 23 countries.
Sinopec Group's key domestic businesses are run by listed China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) .
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.