BEIJING Oct 28 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's largest refiner, is restarting its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Jiujiang refinery after a month of planned maintenance, a company source said on Friday.

Maintenance of the plant, the main fuel supplier in southern Jiangxi province, started on Sept. 20 after being delayed for nearly two months because of slow deliveries of equipment and parts.

"We have started up about 80 percent of the facility," the source said. "Fuel supply in Jiangxi is tight and the plant will accelerate production."

Sinopec said earlier this week that its diesel stocks had fallen to less than 10 days of sales and that it planned to raise crude throughput to a record 4.45 million bpd in November to replenish inventories.

Rival PetroChina Co Ltd has also asked its refineries to run at full rates to boost fuel production and has raised diesel imports since July to increase domestic supplies. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)