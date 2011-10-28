BEIJING Oct 28 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) , Asia's largest refiner, is
restarting its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Jiujiang refinery
after a month of planned maintenance, a company source said on
Friday.
Maintenance of the plant, the main fuel supplier in southern
Jiangxi province, started on Sept. 20 after being delayed for
nearly two months because of slow deliveries of equipment and
parts.
"We have started up about 80 percent of the facility," the
source said. "Fuel supply in Jiangxi is tight and the plant will
accelerate production."
Sinopec said earlier this week that its diesel stocks had
fallen to less than 10 days of sales and that it planned to
raise crude throughput to a record 4.45 million bpd in November
to replenish inventories.
Rival PetroChina Co Ltd has also asked
its refineries to run at full rates to boost fuel production and
has raised diesel imports since July to increase domestic
supplies.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)