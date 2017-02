BEIJING Nov 4 China Petroleum & Chemcial Corp (Sinopec) will raise crude oil throughput at its Gaoqiao refinery in November by some 13 percent from October as it brings a coking unit back online after repairs, an industry source said on Friday.

The top refiner in Asia lowered crude runs in the 260,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant in the suburb of Shanghai since the 1.4 million-tonne-per-year delayed coking unit caught fire on Sept. 23.

"The plant is restarting the coking unit after repairs," the source said.

Gaoqiao may process some 219,000 bpd of crude oil this month, up from 193,100 bpd in October, according to the source. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills)