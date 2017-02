BEIJING Feb 20 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) will shut down its 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Wuhan refinery from late April for maintenance for about 50 days, an industry source said on Monday.

The repairs will be the first major overhaul in four years for the plant in central Hubei province, according to the source.

Wuhan currently processes about 100,000 bpd of crude oil due to insufficient downstream capacity. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)