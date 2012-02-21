SHANGHAI Feb 21 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) plans to consolidate eight of its engineering and construction subsidiaries in preparation for a Hong Kong IPO before 2014, Chinese media reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed company source.

The planned listing is part of Sinopec's efforts to internationalise its business in the face of rising costs of extraction in domestic oil fields, the 21st Century Business Herald said.

The company plans to use the Hong Kong listing to support international expansion and eventually hopes to list on other foreign exchanges.

"Listing in Hong Kong is only the first step," the paper reported the company source as saying.

The eight Sinopec subsidiary companies to be combined are involved in oil field services, including design, engineering, and construction.

The company's design, engineering, and construction division has roughly 50,000 employees, annual turnover of 200 billion yuan ($31.74 billion), and total assets worth "several hundred billion" yuan, the paper reported.

Another motive for the listing is to reduce intra-group competition among the various subsidiaries, the paper quoted a separate source as saying.

The eight companies are: China Petroleum and Chemical Engineering Construction Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Group Fourth Construction Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Group Fifth Construction Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Group Tenth Construction Copmany; China Petroleum and Chemical Shanghai Engineering Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Ningbo Engineering Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Group Nanjing Engineering Company; and China Petroleum and Chemical Luoyang Engineering Company.

($1 = 6.3017 yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)