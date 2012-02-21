SHANGHAI Feb 21 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) plans to
consolidate eight of its engineering and construction
subsidiaries in preparation for a Hong Kong IPO before 2014,
Chinese media reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed company
source.
The planned listing is part of Sinopec's efforts to
internationalise its business in the face of rising costs of
extraction in domestic oil fields, the 21st Century Business
Herald said.
The company plans to use the Hong Kong listing to support
international expansion and eventually hopes to list on other
foreign exchanges.
"Listing in Hong Kong is only the first step," the paper
reported the company source as saying.
The eight Sinopec subsidiary companies to be combined are
involved in oil field services, including design, engineering,
and construction.
The company's design, engineering, and construction division
has roughly 50,000 employees, annual turnover of 200 billion
yuan ($31.74 billion), and total assets worth "several hundred
billion" yuan, the paper reported.
Another motive for the listing is to reduce intra-group
competition among the various subsidiaries, the paper quoted a
separate source as saying.
The eight companies are: China Petroleum and Chemical
Engineering Construction Company; China Petroleum and Chemical
Group Fourth Construction Company; China Petroleum and Chemical
Group Fifth Construction Company; China Petroleum and Chemical
Group Tenth Construction Copmany; China Petroleum and Chemical
Shanghai Engineering Company; China Petroleum and Chemical
Ningbo Engineering Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Group
Nanjing Engineering Company; and China Petroleum and Chemical
Luoyang Engineering Company.
($1 = 6.3017 yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)