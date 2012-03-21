(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)

By Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, March 21 Commercial crude oil stocks in China fell 3.77 percent by the end of February from a month earlier, official news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer pumped a large volume into strategic reserves.

The fall was the fourth in five months, after a brief rise in January, according to earlier reports by the agency's China Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals newsletter.

The newsletter data suggests China has pumped a sizeable amount of crude oil into its strategic petroleum reserves last month, because crude supplies -- net crude imports plus domestic crude output -- outstripped refinery throughput by some 670,000 barrels per day, the highest in more than a year, Reuters calculations show.

China does not disclose official crude inventory data and Xinhua publishes monthly percentage change estimates of commercial stockpiles.

Inventories of refined oil products at the end of February gained 10 percent from a month earlier, the newsletter said, marking the fourth consecutive increase since November.

Among oil products, gasoline stocks increased 7.2 percent, diesel stocks rose 12.3 percent and kerosene stocks were up 3.8 percent, it said.

Based on earlier figures from the newsletter, the percentage changes indicate gasoline stocks at the end of February stood at about 6.7 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 12.5 million tonnes and kerosene stocks at about 1.6 million tonnes.

Worried refiners may pare production over the prospect of refining losses caused by high crude oil costs, as fuel demand is set to rise in the spring. China raised gasoline and diesel prices by 6 to 7 percent this week in its largest increase in 33 months.

Top Chinese refiner China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) will cut ethylene production at five refineries in March to boost oil products output, for reasons ranging from the expected consumption rise to refinery maintenance and weak chemicals demand.

Crude oil throughput at China's top refineries will slide to a 31-month low in March with daily crude runs almost 10 percent less than a month earlier, as many plants undergo maintenance, some sooner than scheduled, to trim growing losses, a Reuters poll has showed. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)