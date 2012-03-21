(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
* Commercial crude stocks register 4th fall in 5 months
* Data suggest oil may have flowed into state strategic
tanks
* Feb fuel inventories rise for fourth month in a row
By Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, March 21 Commercial crude oil stocks in
China fell 3.77 percent by the end of February from a month
earlier, official news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday,
suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer pumped a
large volume into strategic reserves.
The fall was the fourth in five months, after a brief rise
in January, according to earlier reports by the agency's China
Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals newsletter.
The newsletter data suggests China has pumped a sizeable
amount of crude oil into its strategic petroleum reserves last
month, because crude supplies -- net crude imports plus domestic
crude output -- outstripped refinery throughput by some 670,000
barrels per day, the highest in more than a year, Reuters
calculations show.
China does not disclose official crude inventory data and
Xinhua publishes monthly percentage change estimates of
commercial stockpiles.
Inventories of refined oil products at the end of February
gained 10 percent from a month earlier, the newsletter said,
marking the fourth consecutive increase since November.
Among oil products, gasoline stocks increased 7.2 percent,
diesel stocks rose 12.3 percent and kerosene stocks were up 3.8
percent, it said.
Based on earlier figures from the newsletter, the percentage
changes indicate gasoline stocks at the end of February stood at
about 6.7 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 12.5 million
tonnes and kerosene stocks at about 1.6 million tonnes.
Worried refiners may pare production over the prospect of
refining losses caused by high crude oil costs, as fuel demand
is set to rise in the spring. China raised gasoline and diesel
prices by 6 to 7 percent this week in its largest increase in 33
months.
Top Chinese refiner China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec Corp) will cut ethylene production
at five refineries in March to boost oil products output, for
reasons ranging from the expected consumption rise to refinery
maintenance and weak chemicals demand.
Crude oil throughput at China's top refineries will slide to
a 31-month low in March with daily crude runs almost 10 percent
less than a month earlier, as many plants undergo maintenance,
some sooner than scheduled, to trim growing losses, a Reuters
poll has showed.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)