BEIJING Jan 19 China's end-December commercial crude oil stocks were down 2.2 percent over the previous month and products inventory gained 6.1 percent, industry newsletter China OGP of Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday.

This is the third monthly fall for crude stocks, which does not include the country's strategic stockpile and second monthly rise in products stocks.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)