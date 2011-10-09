BEIJING Oct 9 Refined oil product stocks in China, the world's second largest oil consumer, stood at 11.62 million tonnes as of Friday, edging up slightly from the end of September despite rising fuel sales, the top economic planner said on Sunday.

The oil product inventory saw a big increase from a year earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn), but did not give a percentage change.

Oil product sales at China's two oil majors, the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and Sinopec Group, rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 662,800 tonnes a day during the week-long National Day holidays from Oct. 1 to 7, the commission said.

Crude throughput at China's refineries rose 1.9 percent from a year ago to 967,000 tonnes a day, or 7.06 million barrels per day (bpd) during the week, it said.

Production of gasoline, kerosene and diesel held steady at 587,000 tonnes.

However, domestic crude oil production fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier to 495,800 tonnes a day, or 3.62 million bpd, largely because of a significant drop in offshore oil production, it said.

The government in September ordered a full shutdown of the country's largest offshore oilfield, Penglai 19-3, after a three-month oil spill in Bohai Bay by ConocoPhillips China, operator of the oilfield.

Maintenance at the Caofeidian oilfield in the Bohai Bay and a typhoon in the South China Sea have also dragged on oil production, it said. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)