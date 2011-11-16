* End-Oct fuel stocks down slightly on month, up on yr

* Oct apparent fuel demand up 3.4 pct on year

* Oct natgas imports almost double on year (Adds details, background)

BEIJING, Nov 16 China refined oil product stocks at the end of October fell slightly from end-September levels and rose moderately from a year earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.

The commission did not give a specific amount or percentage change for end-October levels, but it has said that fuel stocks stood at 11.48 million tonnes at the end of September.

Fuels inventories were 11.62 million tonnes on October 7, according to the commission.

The commission's end-September data were much lower than an estimate of 15.66 million tonnes based on reports by the official Xinhua News Agency.

China's refined oil products inventories have been on a month-on-month decline since June, according to Xinhua.

The government does not publish stocks data regularly or consistently, making it difficult to gauge real demand in the world's second-largest oil consuming country.

Diesel, the main transportation fuel in China, has been in tight supply in some regions in past months as refiners reduced throughput due to operating losses, while regular and unexpected maintenance has also cut into production.

State oil majors, including Sinopec , PetroChina and CNOOC, have imported some fuel cargos recently to meet domestic demand at Beijing's request.

China's apparent fuel demand in October increased 3.4 percent on year to 21.24 million tonnes and demand in the first 10 months gained 5.6 percent on year to 201.84 million tonnes, the commission said in a report on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

Last month's natural gas imports almost doubled from a year earlier to 3.1 billion cubic metres and imports in the first 10 months rose 86.5 percent on year to about 25 bcm, the commission said in a separate report. (Reporting by Jim Bai, Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)