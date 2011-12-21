* End-Nov refined fuel stocks up 3.6 pct, 1st rise in 6 mths
* Commercial crude stocks post 2nd month of falls
(Adds details)
BEIJING Dec 21 China's refined oil
product inventories at the end of November rose 3.6 percent from
a month earlier, the first rise in six months, the official
Xinhua news agency said in a newsletter on Wednesday.
The country's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of
November fell 1.34 percent from end-October, marking their
second drop in a row after four consecutive gains, the China
Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals reported.
Gasoline inventories at the end of last month rose 4.9
percent from the end of October, diesel stocks rose 2.3 percent
and kerosene stocks increased 5.2 percent, the report said.
Based on earlier figures from the publication, the data
suggests gasoline stocks at the end of November totaled about
6.41 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 7.85 million tonnes
and kerosene stocks at about 1.39 million tonnes.
The publication did not provide outright volumes for any of
the products. China does not consistently publish official oil
stocks figures.
Top two state oil refiners Sinopec and
PetroChina have said their refineries were
running at full rates in November to boost fuel production amid
a diesel shortage.
China's net diesel imports were at 70,000 tonnes in
November, down from more than 198,000 tonnes in October, customs
data showed on Wednesday, as main oil firms beefed up their own
production to meet domestic demand.
(Reporting by Judy Hua, Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)