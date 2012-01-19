* End-Dec crude stocks down 2.2 pct, 3rd month of falls
BEIJING Jan 19 China's end-December
commercial crude oil stocks were down 2.2 percent over the
previous month and products inventory gained 6.1 percent,
industry newsletter China OGP of Xinhua News Agency said on
Thursday.
This is the third monthly fall for crude stocks, which does
not include the country's strategic stockpile and second monthly
rise in products stocks.
Gasoline stocks at the end of last month rose 1.4 percent
from the end of November, diesel stocks jumped 10.2 percent
while kerosene stocks grew 4.9 percent, the report said.
Based on earlier figures from the publication, the data
suggests gasoline stocks at the end of December totalled about
6.5 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 8.65 million tonnes
and kerosene stocks at about 1.46 million tonnes.
The publication did not provide outright volumes for any of
the products. China does not consistently publish official oil
stocks figures.
The top two state oil refiners Sinopec
and PetroChina have been boosting fuel
production and buying diesel from overseas over the past two
months to ease domestic diesel shortages.
