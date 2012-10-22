* Crude stocks up 0.6 pct vs. Aug
* Oil product stocks up 1.0 pct, reversing trend
BEIJING Oct 22 China's commercial crude
inventories inched up 0.6 percent at the end of September from a
month earlier, after falling for the first time in six months in
August, the official Xinhua News Agency reported in a newsletter
on Monday.
The higher crude stocks may be the result of higher crude
imports. Daily crude oil imports in September rose more than 12
percent from August, while daily crude runs rose 6 percent,
official data have showed.
Refined fuel stocks rose after six consecutive monthly
falls, adding 1.0 percent at the end of September from a month
earlier, Xinhua said in its China OGP newsletter.
Gasoline stocks at the end of September rose 0.83 percent
from a month earlier, while diesel stocks edged up 0.25 percent
and kerosene inventories soared 5.8 percent, the newsletter
said.
Xinhua OGP does not provide outright inventory volumes, and
the government seldom discloses either commercial or strategic
oil stock levels, making it difficult to gauge real demand in
the world's second-largest oil importer.
Based on earlier figures from Xinhua, the percentage changes
indicate gasoline stocks were at 6.12 million tonnes, diesel
stocks at about 7.97 million tonnes and kerosene stocks at about
1.42 million tonnes for the month.
The National Development and Reform Commission said on
Friday that China's refined fuel stocks at the end of September
were 350,000 tonnes higher than a year earlier and slightly
higher than a month earlier.
Diesel stocks were 290,000 tonnes up on the year and
basically flat from the end of August, the commission said.
Implied oil demand in China hit a record high of 9.75
million barrels per day (bpd) in September as refiners raised
runs to meet peak seasonal consumption, but the pace of annual
demand growth in the world's second biggest oil consumer is at
its slowest in more than a decade.
