* Crude stocks rise on high imports
* Refined fuel stocks down for 2nd month in row
BEIJING May 23 China's commercial crude oil
inventories at the end of April rose 0.56 percent from a month
earlier on high imports, the official Xinhua news agency said on
Friday.
But refined fuel stocks fell 3.61 percent from end-March,
Xinhua reported in its oil and gas newsletter China OGP.
Of the total, diesel stocks dropped 6.58 percent as demand
rebounded on the start of spring ploughing and infrastructure
construction, kerosene stocks declined 3.76 percent and gasoline
stocks increased 0.69 percent, it said.
The OGP newsletter does not provide outright inventory
volumes, and the government rarely discloses levels of either
commercial or strategic oil stocks, making it difficult to gauge
real demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
China's crude imports rose more than a fifth in April from a
year earlier to a record high of 6.78 million barrels per day
(bpd), helped by higher seasonal demand and indications of
stockpiling.
China's refinery crude throughput in April rose 3.8 percent
from a year earlier to 9.63 million barrels per day (bpd),
official data has showed.
Daily crude runs, however, fell 2.4 percent from 9.87
million bpd in March, as some refineries scaled back production
for maintenance.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Joseph
Radford)