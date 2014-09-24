* Crude stocks, excluding strategic reserves, up 2.1 pct on month

* Diesel down 10.3 pct due to upcoming harvest, end of fishing ban

* Gasoline stocks down 3.35 pct, kerosene edges up (Adds detail)

BEIJING, Sept 24 China's commercial crude oil inventories at the end of August gained for a second month, as refiners focused on drawing down refined fuel stocks which fell a steep 6.2 percent over the month, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Diesel led the fall with a 10.3 percent decline, as agricultural users started to boost purchases ahead of the harvest season, and as more boats sailed after a fishing ban in northern parts ended, China OGP, a Xinhua oil and gas newsletter reported.

Gasoline recorded a drop of 3.35 percent, as refiners cut wholesale prices to boost sales, the newsletter said.

Kerosene, used mostly as aviation fuel, edged up 0.56 percent last month, after a steep fall of nearly 7 percent the previous month due to the peak summer travel season.

Crude stocks, excluding the country's strategic reserves, rose 2.1 percent from the month before.

Sources at the country's major oil companies have predicted that China's diesel consumption is set to post its first decline in more than a decade this year, as a sputtering economy takes its toll on key industrial sectors.

Demand for gasoline and kerosene, however, remained healthy due to strong sales growth in passenger vehicles and an upturn in air traffic.

Last month, national refinery crude throughput was up 0.8 percent from July at 9.75 million barrels per day.

China's government rarely publishes oil inventory data, commercial or strategic, making it hard to measure real demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. China OGP's figures only provide percentage changes without giving outright volumes.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Joseph Radford)