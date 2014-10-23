(Updates details on refined products, adds table) * Crude stocks, excluding strategic reserves, edge up 0.5 pct on mth * Diesel down 5.1 pct due to harvesting and fishing season * Gasoline stocks down 2.2 pct, kerosene up 5 pct BEIJING, Oct 23 China's commercial crude oil inventories rose for a third straight month in September as refiners focused on drawing down refined fuel stocks, which fell 2.7 percent over the previous month, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday. Diesel led the fall with a 5.12 percent decline, as harvesting and fishing activity pushed consumption into its prime season, China Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (OGP), a Xinhua oil and gas newsletter reported. Gasoline recorded a drop of 2.18 percent, as refiners cut wholesale prices to boost sales, the newsletter said. Kerosene, used mostly as aviation fuel, jumped 5 percent from last month, after edging up 0.56 percent the previous month. Crude stocks, excluding the country's strategic reserves, edged up 0.47 percent from the month before. Cuts in benchmark prices, as well as the lead-up to the weeklong Oct. 1 National Day holiday helped boost demand around the end of September, China OGP said. The crude inventory, which rose for the third straight month, came as China raised its crude oil imports to the second highest on record in September at 6.71 million bpd. Last month, national refinery crude throughput was up 4.8 percent from August at 10.22 million barrels per day. The following table shows China's commercial stockpiles in million of metric tonnes, calculated by Reuters based on monthly percentage-change data released each month in China OGP. The publication stopped reporting outright volumes in July 2010. It does not include strategic reserves and may also not include reserves held by the state-owned oil majors for strategic purposes. Month Crude Oil Gasoline Diesel Kerosene Fuels Total Jan 31.7 6.4 9.1 1.7 17.2 Feb 33.1 7.1 10.9 1.8 19.8 March 32.2 7.2 10.3 1.9 19.4 April 32.3 7.3 9.6 1.8 18.7 May 33.6 7.4 8.5 1.8 17.7 June 32.9 7.6 8.3 1.9 17.8 July 34.8 7.5 8.3 1.7 17.5 Aug 35.5 7.2 7.4 1.8 16.4 Sept 35.7 7.1 7.0 1.8 15.9 (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Anand Basu)