* End-Oct commercial crude stocks down 4.0 pct, first drop
since June
* Refined fuel stocks down 3.6 pct, fifth decline in a row
(Adds details)
BEIJING Nov 21 China's commercial crude
oil stocks at the end of October fell 4.0 percent from a month
earlier, the first drop since June, the official Xinhua News
Agency said on Monday.
Refined oil products inventories in the world's
second-largest oil consumer fell 3.6 percent from a month
earlier, marking their fifth decline in a row, China Oil, Gas
and Petrochemicals reported.
That suggested fuel inventories might have fallen to about
15.1 million tonnes at the end of last month, according to
Reuters calculations based on earlier data from the publication.
Of the total, diesel inventories at the end of last month
dropped 6.8 percent from the end of September, kerosene stocks
slumped 9.3 percent while gasoline stocks rose 2.2 percent, the
reports said.
Based on earlier figures from the publication, the data
suggests gasoline stocks at the end of October totaled about
6.11 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 7.67 million tonnes
and kerosene stocks at about 1.32 million tonnes.
The publication did not provide outright volumes for any of
the products. China does not consistently publish official oil
stocks figures.
State oil refiner PetroChina has said
all its refineries had completed maintenance from early October
and were running at full rates.
Rival Sinopec said in October that its
diesel stocks had fallen to less than 10 days' worth of sales
and it planned to raise crude throughput to a record 18.3
million tonnes in November to replenish
inventories.
China's net diesel imports swelled to more than 198,000
tonnes in October after it was a small net exporter a month
earlier, customs data showed on Monday.
The increase was consistent with earlier reports that
leading oil companies had booked more diesel cargoes in the
run-up to winter months as supply in some regions tightened amid
lucklustre domestic refinery production.
(Reporting by Judy Hua, Jim Bai and David Stanway; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Jonathan Hopfner)