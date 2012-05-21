* April crude stocks up 4.36 pct m/m, second consecutive
rise
* Fuel inventories down 0.56 pct m/m, second successive fall
(Adds details, background)
BEIJING May 21 China's commercial crude oil
stocks at the end of April were up 4.36 percent on the month in
their second rise in a row, while fuel inventories were nearly
flat with March, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a
newsletter on Monday.
The increase in crude oil stocks may indicate oil firms kept
restocking amid slowing demand in the world's second largest oil
consumer, whose imports of crude in April fell 2.3 percent from
March, while daily crude runs at refineries fell to their lowest
since October 2011.
The newsletter does not provide outright inventory volumes,
and the government seldom discloses either commercial or
strategic oil stock levels, making harder the task of gauging
real demand in the world's second largest oil importer.
Inventories of refined oil products at the end of last month
fell 0.56 percent from a month earlier, the Xinhua Oil, Gas and
Petrochemicals newsletter said.
Stocks of gasoline at the end of April rose 5.3 percent from
a month earlier, diesel stocks slid 3.1 percent and kerosene
inventories fell 6.0 percent, the newsletter said.
Based on earlier figures from Xinhua, the percentage changes
indicate gasoline stocks at the end of April stood at about 7.0
million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 11.55 million tonnes and
kerosene stocks at about 1.41 million tonnes.
China's implied oil demand in April dropped to a six-month
low and posted its first yearly decline in at least three years,
as a sputtering economy and high crude prices combined to
squeeze the appetite of the world's second-largest oil consumer.
Implied oil demand in the world's second largest oil
consumer fell 0.5 percent in April from a year earlier to 9.31
million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest volume since October
2011, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data.
