BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 30 State-owned and
private companies will start up about 26 million barrels of new
oil tanks in southern China in coming months, amid strong demand
for storage from traders who expect prices to recover enough to
pay for the cost of holding crude.
Benchmark crude oil prices recovered some of
their recent losses on Thursday following a large U.S. stock
draw, but concerns over a global glut still weigh on the markets
as OPEC pumped some 3 million barrels a day (bpd) more than
demand in the second quarter, a Reuters survey found.
Vopak - the world's largest independent tank
terminal operator - is set to start operations at a 1.3 million
cubic metre (8.2 million barrels) crude storage facility in the
southernmost island province of Hainan in end-August, said one
source with knowledge of the facility.
That is about three months behind a timeline expected by
industry sources earlier in the year. Vopak declined to comment
on potential customers, but confirmed that operations at the
tanks would start in the third quarter.
Vopak and its Chinese partner State Development & Investment
Corp are in advanced discussions with potential
clients, including commodity trader Noble Group and
the National Iranian Oil Company, said senior trade sources.
Private company CEFC Energy is slated to bring online in
early October a 2.8 million cubic metre (17.6 million barrels)
facility, including 2.4 million cubic metres for crude oil and
the remainder for light transportation fuels, traders said.
The CEFC tanks, also located at Yangpu near the Vopak site,
are about one month behind schedule. A company source said "a
number of clients are in discussions" to lease the space.
Traders said the two new storage sites do not have great
locations as there is only one big refinery, the Sinopec-owned
160,000 barrels-per-day Hainan plant, nearby as a
potential end-consumer, but the storage tanks could be a
springboard for shipments further north.
Some of the tanks will be bonded, which means oil could be
transferred to other markets such as Taiwan and South Korea.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, has been
taking advantage of oil prices that are less than half of last
year's peak to fill its strategic reserves, analysts say.
Customs data showed China's crude imports in the first half
of the year up 7.5 percent on year at 6.6 million bpd, and
possibly surpassing the United States as the world's top crude
oil buyer in April and June.
The new facilities are part of the 42 million barrels of
commercial storage expected to start this year in
China.
