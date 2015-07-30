* Vopak storage site in Hainan due for start-up next month
* CEFC sees nearby tanks starting up in early October
By Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, July 30 State-owned and
private companies will start up about 26 million barrels of new
oil tanks in southern China in coming months, amid strong demand
for storage from traders who expect prices to recover enough to
pay for the cost of holding crude.
Benchmark crudes recovered from recent losses
on Thursday following a large U.S. stock draw, but concerns over
a global glut still weigh on prices as OPEC pumped some 3
million barrels a day (bpd) more than demand in the second
quarter, a Reuters survey found.
"The most recent oil price decline is starting to create
again the right conditions for inventory accumulation," Marex
Spectron analysts said in a note.
"Return on storage is positive again after more than a month
of negative readings," they said.
Vopak - the world's largest independent tank
terminal operator - is set to start up an 8.2-million-barrel
crude storage facility in the southern island province of Hainan
by end-August, said one source with knowledge of the facility.
That is about three months behind schedule, according to
industry sources. Vopak declined to comment on potential
customers, but confirmed that operations at the tanks would
start in the third quarter.
Vopak and its Chinese partner State Development & Investment
Corp are in advanced discussions with potential
clients, including commodity trader Noble Group and
the National Iranian Oil Company, said senior trade sources.
Private company CEFC Energy is slated to bring online in
early October a 17.6-million-barrel facility, including just
over 15.1 million barrels for crude and the remainder for light
transportation fuels, traders said.
The CEFC tanks, also located at Yangpu near the Vopak site,
are about a month behind schedule. A company source said "a
number of clients are in discussions" to lease the space.
Traders said the two new storage facilities are not
well-sited as there is only one big Sinopec-owned
160,000 barrels-per-day refinery nearby as a potential
end-consumer, but the tanks could be a springboard for shipments
further north.
Some of the tanks will be bonded, and oil could be
transferred to other markets such as Taiwan and South Korea.
China, the world's No.2 oil consumer, has been taking
advantage of oil prices that are less than half of last year's
peak to fill its strategic reserves, analysts say.
Customs data showed China's crude imports in the first half
of the year up 7.5 percent on year at 6.6 million bpd, and
possibly surpassing the United States as the world's top crude
oil buyer in April and June.
The new facilities are part of the 42 million barrels of
commercial storage expected to start this year in
China.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)