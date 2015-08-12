(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Two Chinese oil firms increasingly dominate physical
market
* China takes advantage of cheap oil to build strategic
reserves
* China's crude import costs more than halved to $10
billion/month
* Traders concerned that China's dominance could distort
prices
By Florence Tan and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 11 China's growing ability to buy
and sell millions of barrels of crude oil on the Asian physical
market in a matter of minutes through its main trading firms has
given China so much clout that other traders are often forced to
follow its agreed prices.
Leading Chinese oil traders have cornered the market on
several occasions since October last year. Early this month,
Chinaoil, the trading arm of PetroChina, bought 5
million barrels of crude in just 30 minutes through Asia's main
price-finding mechanism organised by Platts, part of McGraw Hill
Financial Inc.
Market power is shifting towards big consumers, with oil
output at record highs and global demand slowing. China's main
oil traders Unipec and Chinaoil have been able to cherry-pick
the best offers and take advantage of cheap oil to build
strategic reserves.
"China's view of supply security is now increasingly a
question of becoming a price maker and being involved in the
entire supply chain globally," said Michal Meidan, director of
consultancy China Matters.
This year, China is challenging the United States as the
world's No.1 crude buyer, with weaker oil prices lowering the
cost of building China's strategic petroleum reserves. China
bought nearly 11 percent more crude in the first seven months of
2015 from a year earlier.
For China, the cost of importing roughly 200 million barrels
of crude a month has fallen to $10 billion at current prices
around $50 a barrel, from $23 billion when prices were at $115 a
barrel last summer.
'GET OUT OF THE WAY'
Nowhere has China's move from price taker to maker been more
obvious than in daily physical crude oil trading.
Unipec, the trading unit of Sinopec Corp, and
Chinaoil often dominate daily trading, surpassing volumes dealt
by Western majors.
"Get out of the way when the train is running," said a
trader with an Asian refiner. "Little guys like us can get run
over easily."
Riding on China's growth of the past decade, which has not
only seen it become a top crude importer but also a large
exporter of refined products, Sinopec and PetroChina have
evolved from being passive oil importers to sophisticated
traders of crude oil and refined fuels.
Since the second half of 2014, both firms saw oil traders
ascend to top management, replacing executives of either
planning or refinery manager background, company sources said.
Sinopec and PetroChina do not comment on trade-related
matters.
The huge volumes exchanged by China's two major traders are
straining Asia's benchmark price-finding mechanism in the
physical oil market, the Dubai Market-on-Close (MoC) by Platts.
In a process called "the window" by many traders, the
soaring activity of these traders has often led little space for
other participants to trade in the oil price-making
process.
"The concern which I and a lot of others have is that the
Dubai market does not reflect the true market price of Middle
East crude with this kind of action," said Oystein Berentsen,
managing director of crude oil with Singapore-based Strong
Petroleum.
Additionally, the government is slowly deregulating its
import market, granting more licenses to independent refiners to
buy overseas crude, further boosting demand not just for
physical crude from the Middle East, but also for the main
international crude futures benchmarks Brent and West
Texas Intermediate (WTI).
"Granting of crude import licenses is one step towards
deregulating China's oil industry. This also helps boost demand
for lighter grades," said Singapore-based brokerage Phillip
Futures this week in a note to clients.
"Thus, it could help support both WTI and Brent, which are
of the lighter grades."
