PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 17 China is considering combining its huge state-controlled oil companies to better compete with the world's biggest producers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Companies being considered for mergers include China's largest oil producer, China National Petroleum Corp, and its main domestic rival and refiner, China Petrochemical Corp or Sinopec, the Journal said, citing officials with knowledge of a government study.
Other options include merging China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, and Sinochem Group, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1DC3Gfv)
Oil companies have come under pressure due to a near-halving in oil prices since June.
China said late last year that it would merge the country's top two state-owned railcar makers to compete with Germany's Siemens AG and Canada's Bombardier Inc.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Ted Kerr)
March 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.