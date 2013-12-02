(Corrects spelling of the last name of Zhang's wife, para 4)
SHANGHAI Dec 2 Acclaimed film director Zhang
Yimou said he and his wife have three children after authorities
summoned his agent amid speculation he had violated China's
one-child policy and fathered seven children.
In a statement posted on the verified Weibo account of
Zhang's office late on Sunday, the director of epics "Hero" and
"House of Flying Daggers" apologised for his actions.
He said he was cooperating with family planning authorities
in the eastern city of Wuxi and would accept any punishment.
"Zhang Yimou and his wife Chen Ting confirm that they have
two sons and a daughter," the Weibo post read. "For the negative
consequences of my actions, I would like to express to the
public my heart-felt apologies."
The official Xinhua news agency reported last week that Wuxi
authorities would question Zhang's agent after the director went
missing.
In May, online reports surfaced that Zhang, who staged the
dazzling Beijing Olympics opening ceremony in 2008, had at least
seven children and could be liable for a 160 million yuan ($26
million) fine, Xinhua said.
Authorities said they were unable to locate Zhang and had
dispatched teams to track down the director and his wife Chen
Ting.
Zhang, 61, was once the bad boy of Chinese cinema, his
movies banned at home but popular overseas. He has since become
a darling of the ruling Communist Party, while long being a
subject of tabloid gossip for alleged trysts with his actresses.
The government said last week that it would allow couples to
have a second child if one of the parents was an only child. It
was the most significant relaxation of its population control
regime in nearly three decades.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Ron Popeski)