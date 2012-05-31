SHANGHAI, May 31 A total of 289 billion yuan ($45.46 billion) in Chinese central bank bills and repos are due to mature in June, up approximately 20 percent month-on-month.

The People's Bank of China has injected a total of 205 billion yuan via its open market operations so far this year.

The PBOC has suspended bill sales since the start of 2012.

Following is a summary of the weekly amount of bills and repos due to mature in open market operations for June.

(Figures in billions of yuan) Date range Bills maturing Repos Maturing Total maturing June 1 3 3 June 2-8 2 50 52 June 9-15 1 80 81 June 16-21 80 80 June 22-29 3 70 73

TOTALS 9 280 289 ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane)