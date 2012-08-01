SHANGHAI, Aug 1 A total of 102 billion yuan ($16.03 billion) in Chinese central bank bills and direct repos are due to mature in August, down 30 percent from July.

In addition, 58 billion yuan reverse repos issued in the last week of July will also mature, causing a drain in funds.

The People's Bank of China has injected a total of 667 billion yuan via its open market operations so far this year.

The PBOC has suspended bill sales since the start of 2012.

Following is a summary of the weekly amount of bills and repos due to mature in open market operations for June.

(Figures in billions of yuan) Date range Bills maturing Repos Maturing Reverse Repo Total maturing Aug. 1-3 1 0 -50 -49 Aug. 7-13 2 0 -8 -6 Aug. 14-20 5 30 0 35 Aug. 21-28 3 30 0 33 Aug. 29-31 1 30 0 31

TOTALS 12 90 -58 44 ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Liu Xin; Editing by Kim Coghill)