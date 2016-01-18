SHANGHAI Jan 18 The People's Bank of China could issue 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements (repos) this week, traders said on Monday, the first issue of such tenor since February 2015.

Demand for money is expected to surge around the upcoming lunar new year holiday in early February.

The PBOC has conducted seven-day reverse repos in the past two weeks, injecting 230 billion yuan ($34.93 billion) on a net basis into the money markets so far in 2016. It injected a net 10 billion yuan in 2015. ($1 = 6.5840 yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by John Ruwitch)