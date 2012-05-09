SHANGHAI, May 9 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) asked commercial banks about their demand for seven-day
bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, traders said, meaning
the central bank may auction reverse repos on Thursday.
Reverse repos inject short-term liquidity into the financial
system.
Last Thursday, the central bank surprised the market when it
injected 65 billion yuan ($10.30 billion) into the banking
system via reverse repos without first surveying demand.
A total of 102 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos
are due to mature this week. The PBOC conducted a net injection
of 117 billion yuan into the banking system last week.
$1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Liu Xin and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Chen Yixin;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)