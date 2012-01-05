SHANGHAI, Jan 5 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 51 billion yuan ($8.10 billion) into the banking system through its regular open market operations this week, according to Reuters calculations.

Last year, it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into market through its open market operations, which was largely offset by increases in banks' required reserves.

For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click:

For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click:

Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan):

Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+) Jan 2 1 50 0 0 + 51 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 51

Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in billions of yuan):

Dec 26 3 10 4 0 + 9 Dec 19 2 15 27 0 - 10 Dec 12 3 10 41 45 - 73 Dec 5 5 30 56 80 -101

Nov 28 2 0 16 10 - 24 Nov 21 5 48 16 15 + 22 Nov 14 17 39 58 0 - 2 Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67

Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96 Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19 Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22 Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 73

Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash.

($1 = 6.2946 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler)