Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has suspended open market operations since early January, meaning it conducted a net injection of 73 billion yuan ($11.56 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations.
The PBOC has injected 124 billion yuan so far this year. Last year, it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through its open market operations, which was largely offset by increases in banks' required reserves.
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+) Jan 9 8 65 0 0 + 73 Jan 2 1 50 0 0 + 51 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL +124
Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in billions of yuan):
Dec 26 3 10 4 0 + 9 Dec 19 2 15 27 0 - 10 Dec 12 3 10 41 45 - 73 Dec 5 5 30 56 80 -101
Nov 28 2 0 16 10 - 24 Nov 21 5 48 16 15 + 22 Nov 14 17 39 58 0 - 2 Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67
Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96 Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19 Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22 Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 73
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3155 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jaqueline Wong)
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank