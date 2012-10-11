SHANGHAI, Oct 11 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 164 billion yuan ($26.10 billion) i nto the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.495 trillion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. But in May the central bank announced a reduction in the banks' reserve requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the banking system. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 8-Oct 10 324 170 164 24-Sep 2 470 107 365 17-Sep 1 5 235 140 101 10-Sep 10 15 132 165 -8 3-Sep 3 20 135 210 -52 27-Aug 1 30 165 250 -54 20-Aug 3 30 365 120 278 13-Aug 5 30 140 100 75 6-Aug 2 100 58 44 30-Jul 1 58 145 -86 23-Jul 1 145 100 46 16-Jul 5 40 100 205 -60 9-Jul 11 57 60 168 -40 2-Jul 2 35 188 225 25-Jun 3 70 125 198 18-Jun 0 80 25 55 11-Jun 1 80 45 36 4-Jun 2 50 50 2 28-May 3 20 80 -57 21-May 3 9 90 -78 14-May 7 43 114 -64 7-May 30 72 61 41 30-Apr 52 65 117 23-Apr 3 70 9 64 16-Apr 55 50 53 52 9-Apr 125 66 79 112 2-Apr 0 30 5 25 26-Mar 99 10 90 19 19-Mar 51 0 70 -19 12-Mar 13 16 86 -57 5-Mar 7 56 60 3 27-Feb 2 30 -28 20-Feb 2 2 13-Feb 7 16 -9 6-Feb 2 46 -44 30-Jan 1 352 -351 22-Jan 1 1 16-Jan 1 352 353 9-Jan 8 65 73 2-Jan 1 50 51 TOTAL 1,495 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jijo Jacob)