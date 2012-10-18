SHANGHAI, Oct 18 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 221 billion yuan ($35.33 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has injected a net total of 1.274 trillion yuan so far this year. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 15-Oct 10 106 337 -221 8-Oct 10 324 170 164 24-Sep 2 470 107 365 17-Sep 1 5 235 140 101 10-Sep 10 15 132 165 -8 3-Sep 3 20 135 210 -52 27-Aug 1 30 165 250 -54 20-Aug 3 30 365 120 278 13-Aug 5 30 140 100 75 6-Aug 2 100 58 44 30-Jul 1 58 145 -86 23-Jul 1 145 100 46 16-Jul 5 40 100 205 -60 9-Jul 11 57 60 168 -40 2-Jul 2 35 188 225 25-Jun 3 70 125 198 18-Jun 0 80 25 55 11-Jun 1 80 45 36 4-Jun 2 50 50 2 28-May 3 20 80 -57 21-May 3 9 90 -78 14-May 7 43 114 -64 7-May 30 72 61 41 30-Apr 52 65 117 23-Apr 3 70 9 64 16-Apr 55 50 53 52 9-Apr 125 66 79 112 2-Apr 0 30 5 25 26-Mar 99 10 90 19 19-Mar 51 0 70 -19 12-Mar 13 16 86 -57 5-Mar 7 56 60 3 27-Feb 2 30 -28 20-Feb 2 2 13-Feb 7 16 -9 6-Feb 2 46 -44 30-Jan 1 352 -351 22-Jan 1 1 16-Jan 1 352 353 9-Jan 8 65 73 2-Jan 1 50 51 TOTAL 1,274 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)