SHANGHAI, Jan 9 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) abstained from open market operations this week, according to Reuters calculations, resulting in no net change to the money supply so far in 2014. It injected a net 113.8 billion yuan ($18.81 billion) in 2013. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 6-Jan 0 TOTAL 0 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Shanghai Newsroom)