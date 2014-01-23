SHANGHAI, Jan 23 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 375 billion yuan ($61.97 billion) into the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations, resulting in 375 billion yuan injected into the banking system so far in 2014. It injected a net 113.8 billion yuan in 2013. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 20-Jan 375 375 13-Jan 0 6-Jan 0 TOTAL 375 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.0513 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)