SHANGHAI, Feb 13 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 450 billion yuan ($74.2 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has injected zero yuan into the market on a net basis so far in 2014. The PBOC injected a net 113.8 billion yuan into the market in 2013. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2013, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 10-Feb -450 -450 27-Jan 150 -75 75 20-Jan 375 375 13-Jan 0 6-Jan 0 TOTAL 0 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.0624 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)