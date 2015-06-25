June 25 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 35 billion yuan ($5.64 billion) into the banking system this week via open market operations, according to Reuters' calculations. Because previous drains and injects had offset themselves, the result of Thursday's injection means that PBOC has injected 35 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 22-June 35 0 35 15-June 0 0 0 8-June 0 0 0 1-June 0 0 0 25-May 0 0 0 18-May 0 0 0 11-May 0 0 0 4-May 0 0 0 27-Apr 0 0 0 20-Apr 0 -20 -20 13-Apr 20 -35 -15 6-Apr 35 -50 -15 30-Mar 50 -45 5 23-Mar 45 -35 10 16-Mar 35 -60 -25 9-Mar 60 -113 -53 2-Mar 75 -220 -145 25-Feb 38 -180 -142 16-Feb 0 9-Feb 240 -35 205 2-Feb 120 -30 90 26-Jan 105 -50 55 19-Jan 0 0 50 50 12-Jan 0 0 0 0 5-Jan 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 35 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2076 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)