BRIEF-Pallinghurst Resources says FY NAV at $367 mln
* Fy nav us$367 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SHANGHAI, Dec 17 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) of funds into the banking system this week via open market operations, according to Reuters calculations. The PBOC has injected 40 billion yuan on a net basis into the money markets so far in 2015. It injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2014, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 14-Dec 40 -30 10 7-Dec 30 -80 -50 30-Nov 80 -30 50 23-Nov 30 -30 0 16-Nov 30 -20 10 9-Nov 20 -20 0 2-Nov 20 -20 0 26-Oct 20 -45 -25 19-Oct 45 -90 -45 12-Oct 90 -160 -70 5-Oct 120 -80 40 28-Sept 40 -50 -10 21-Sept 130 -90 40 14-Sept 90 -230 -140 7-Sept 230 -150 80 31-Aug 150 -300 -150 24-Aug 300 -240 60 17-Aug 240 -90 150 10-Aug 90 -85 5 3-Aug 85 -90 -5 27-July 90 -70 20 20-July 70 -40 30 13-July 40 -85 -45 6-July 85 -85 0 29-June 85 -35 50 22-June 35 0 35 15-June 0 0 0 8-June 0 0 0 1-June 0 0 0 25-May 0 0 0 18-May 0 0 0 11-May 0 0 0 4-May 0 0 0 27-Apr 0 0 0 20-Apr 0 -20 -20 13-Apr 20 -35 -15 6-Apr 35 -50 -15 30-Mar 50 -45 5 23-Mar 45 -35 10 16-Mar 35 -60 -25 9-Mar 60 -113 -53 2-Mar 75 -220 -145 25-Feb 38 -180 -142 16-Feb 0 9-Feb 240 -35 205 2-Feb 120 -30 90 26-Jan 105 -50 55 19-Jan 0 0 50 50 12-Jan 0 0 0 0 5-Jan 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 40 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.4805 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, leading gains in Southeast Asia, as strong U.S. consumer confidence buoyed sentiment in Asian economies reliant on exports to the United States. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the