SHANGHAI, Nov 10 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 67 billion yuan ($10.6 billion) into the banking system through its regular open market operations this week, according to Reuters calculations.

So far this year, the PBOC has injected a net 2.086 trillion yuan via open market operations.

That has been offset, however, by six increases in banks' required reserves this year, which have drained around 2.2 trillion yuan from the financial system.

China also ordered banks to include their margin deposits in required reserves to mop up excessive liquidity in late August, which the market expects would tie up around 800 to 900 billion yuan as reserves.

For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and required reserve ratios, click:

Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations so far this year (in billions of yuan):

Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+) Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67

Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96 Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19 Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22 Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130

Sep 26 29 30 4 0 + 55 Sep 19 0 80 2 30 + 48 Sep 12 90 49 12 120 + 7 Sep 5 83 93 7 69 +100 Aug 29 27 0 2 0 + 25 Aug 22 25 0 6 3 + 16 Aug 15 64 25 13 38 + 38 Aug 8 83 109 9 113 + 70 Aug 1 24 22 2 0 + 44

Jul 25 34 0 2 0 + 32 Jul 18 55 0 11 25 + 19

Jul 11 95 30 62 50 - 86 Jul 4 22 110 32 82 + 18

Jun 27 82 60 22 0 +120 Jun 20 58 30 1 0 + 87 Jun 13 52 63 1 1 +113 Jun 6 74 152 29 110 + 87

May 30 49 73 41 0 + 81 May 23 43 20 4 0 + 59 May 16 45 52 27 3 + 67 May 9 58 140 120 90 - 12 May 2 61 97 58 33 + 67

Apr 25 155 100 14 0 +241 Apr 18 106 85 65 0 + 94 Apr 11 94 118 125 170 - 83 Apr 4 101 110 76 107 + 28

Mar 28 132 0 125 160 -153 Mar 21 109 0 97 115 -103 Mar 14 161 20 60 170 - 49 Mar 7 205 0 33 182 - 10

Feb 28 145 0 2 40 +103 Feb 21 98 0 2 20 + 76 Feb 14 106 0 11 40 + 55 Feb 7 64 40 1 0 +103

Jan 31 23 0 0 0 + 23 Jan 24 44 126 0 0 +170 Jan 17 84 165 0 0 +249 Jan 10 66 45 4 88 + 19 Jan 3 13 5 2 0 + 16 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL +2,086

Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1=6.35 yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)