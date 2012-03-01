BRIEF-Barclays Africa comments on hiked dividends withholding tax
SHANGHAI, March 1 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 28 billion yuan ($4.45 billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters calculations.
The PBOC has injected 47 billion yuan so far this year. Last year, it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through its open market operations, which was largely offset by increases in banks' required reserves.
The central bank also announced a cut in banks' required reserve ratio on Feb. 18, which will inject an estimated 350-400 billion yuan into the banking system. The cut took effect on Feb. 24. {ID:nL4E8DJ09C]
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-) starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+) Feb 27 2 0 0 30 -28 Feb 20 2 0 0 0 + 2 Feb 13 7 0 0 16 - 9 Feb 6 2 0 0 46 -44
Jan 30 1 0 0 352* -351 Jan 16 1 352* 0 0 +353 Jan 9 8 65 0 0 + 73 Jan 2 1 50 0 0 + 51 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 47 * Including maturing of 352 billion yuan reverse repos
Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in billions of yuan):
Dec 26 3 10 4 0 + 9 Dec 19 2 15 27 0 - 10 Dec 12 3 10 41 45 - 73 Dec 5 5 30 56 80 -101
Nov 28 2 0 16 10 - 24 Nov 21 5 48 16 15 + 22 Nov 14 17 39 58 0 - 2 Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67
Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96 Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19 Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22 Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130 ------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL + 73
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2936 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Dividend will now be subject to local dividends withholding tax at a rate of 20 pct, up from 15 pct
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* Increased dividends withholding tax of 20 pct applies in respect of any dividend paid on or after Feb. 22, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)