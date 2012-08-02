SHANGHAI, Aug 2 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 86 billion yuan ($13.50 billion)from the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations.

The PBOC has injected a net total of 581 billion yuan so far this year. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves.

But in May the central bank announced a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio. The cut injected an estimated 400-420 billion yuan into the banking system.

It also cut interest rates twice, once in June and once in July, as economic indicators showed slowing growth.

Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or

issued* matured* injection Jul-30 1 58 145 -86 Jul-23 1 145 100 46 Jul-16 5 40 100 205 -60 Jul-9 11 57 60 168 -40 Jul-2 2 35 188 225 Jun-25 3 70 125 198 Jun-18 0 80 25 55 Jun-11 1 80 45 36 Jun-4 2 50 50 2 May-28 3 20 80 -57 May-21 3 9 90 -78 May-14 7 43 114 -64 May-7 30 72 61 41 Apr-30 52 65 117 Apr-23 3 70 9 64 Apr-16 55 50 53 52 Apr-9 125 66 79 112 Apr-2 0 30 5 25 Mar-26 99 10 90 19 Mar-19 51 0 70 -19 Mar-12 13 16 86 -57 Mar-5 7 56 60 3 Feb-27 2 30 -28 Feb-20 2 2 Feb-13 7 16 -9 Feb-6 2 46 -44 Jan-30 1 352 -351 Jan-16 1 352 353 Jan-9 8 65 73 Jan-2 1 50 51

TOTAL 581 * Reverse repos in China inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity.

Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)