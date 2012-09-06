SHANGHAI, Sept 6 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 52 billion yuan ($8.19 billion) f rom the banking system this week, according to Reuters' calculations. The PBOC has injected a net total of 873 billion yuan so far this year via its regular open market operations. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. Last year it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into the market through open market operations, which was largely offset by mandated increases in banks' required reserves. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011, click: ID:nL3E7NT18L] For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain startin matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection Sep-3 3 20 135 0 0 210 -52 Aug-27 1 30 165 250 -54 Aug-20 3 30 365 120 278 Aug-13 5 30 140 100 75 Aug-6 2 100 58 44 Jul-30 1 58 145 -86 Jul-23 1 145 100 46 Jul-16 5 40 100 205 -60 Jul-9 11 57 60 168 -40 Jul-2 2 35 188 225 Jun-25 3 70 125 198 Jun-18 0 80 25 55 Jun-11 1 80 45 36 Jun-4 2 50 50 2 May-28 3 20 80 -57 May-21 3 9 90 -78 May-14 7 43 114 -64 May-7 30 72 61 41 Apr-30 52 65 117 Apr-23 3 70 9 64 Apr-16 55 50 53 52 Apr-9 125 66 79 112 Apr-2 0 30 5 25 Mar-26 99 10 90 19 Mar-19 51 0 70 -19 Mar-12 13 16 86 -57 Mar-5 7 56 60 3 Feb-27 2 30 -28 Feb-20 2 2 Feb-13 7 16 -9 Feb-6 2 46 -44 Jan-30 1 352 -351 Jan-22 1 1 Jan-16 1 352 353 Jan-9 8 65 73 Jan-2 1 50 51 TOTAL 873 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)