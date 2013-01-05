SHANGHAI, Jan 5 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net drain of 20 billion yuan ($3.21 billion) from the banking system this week, with operations extending to the weekend due to a national holiday to mark the new calendar year. The PBOC injected a net total of 1.438 trillion yuan in 2012. The central bank also reduced banks' required reserve ratio twice, in February and again in May, injecting an estimated 800 billion yuan into the banking system. For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2012, click: For information on changes in required reserve ratios, click: For information on changes in deposit interest rates, click: For information on changes in loan interest rates, click: Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market operations this year (in billions of yuan): Week Bills Repos Reverse Bills Repos Reverse Net drain starting matured matured repos issued issued repos (-) or issued* matured* injection 31-Dec 90 110 -20 TOTAL -20 * Reverse repos inject funds on issuance and drain funds on maturity. Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week, as that is when banks receive the cash. ($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan)